MICHIGAN CITY — A three-month long investigation into a shooting led police to a 15-year-old boy who was also suspected to be connected to an incident of arson, Michigan City police Lt. Steve Westphal said.

Michigan City police's Fugitive Apprehension Street Team spotted the juvenile in a vehicle Monday near U.S. 20 and Hitchcock Street, Westphal said. Police stopped his vehicle and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect was charged with felony burglary, criminal recklessness and arson, plus a misdemeanor charge of dangerous possession of a firearm, police said.

Residents notified police of a shooting Jan. 26 in the area of East Michigan Boulevard and Vail Street in which the suspect had forced his way into their home and fired shots. No one was injured, Westphal said. Evidence pointed to the same suspect in a Sept. 4 arson incident.

The suspect is being held at the LaPorte County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information about either case can contact Cpl. Kay Pliske at 219- 874-3221 ext. 1086 or Sgt. Melissa Sopher at ext. 1049. To submit an anonymous tip, call 219-873-1488.

