CROWN POINT — A man who fired six fatal shots at a 24-year-old outside Fatso's Pub last month has been captured and charged with murder, according to unsealed court documents.

Martell Flippins, 35, of Gary was apprehended April 13 by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force in the 700 block of East 90th Street in Chicago, Inspector Nicolas Gonzalez said. Charges were filed April 3; he was extradited to Lake County and booked Friday into the Lake County Jail.

Gary police said Pierre Patterson, 24, of Gary left the bar, 5060 Broadway, around 3:15 a.m. March 12 and was crossing the street when a driver in a green Chevy Equinox pulled up beside him and fired shots. Patterson was taken to Methodist Southlake in Merrillville, where he died. He was pronounced by the Lake County coroner's office and his death was ruled a homicide.

Patterson was allegedly a suspect in a 2022 murder of a man who had been linked to Flippins, which detectives believe could be a motive for the killing, according to court documents.

Video surveillance captured the Equinox parked outside the bar for about an hour and a half before the shooting, which detectives believe might imply the driver's intention to ambush Patterson. According to charging documents, detectives used the FLOCK license plate reader database and information from the Accurint Virtual Crime Center to identify Flippins as the owner of the Equinox.

Authorities attempted to apprehend Flippins at his workplace by following him in his vehicle as he left the location. However, he evaded police and eventually abandoned his vehicle in Lansing. The vehicle was impounded and detectives were granted a warrant to search the vehicle, according to court documents. Shell casings similar to those found at the scene of the killing were found in the vehicle. Detectives obtained location data from Flippins' cellphone that placed him at the scene of the killing around the time it happened.

Flippins also faces a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Anyone with information related to this incident can call Detective James Nielsen of the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force at 219-755-3855.