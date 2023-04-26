A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of an Evansville man, whose body was found over the weekend in the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area in northwest Warrick County, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is reporting.

Johnathon Buza, of Evansville, has been charged with murder, felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, the DNR said.

He is accused of killing 27-year-old Manuel Eduardo Heaton.

Heaton’s remains were found by a passerby around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of St. Johns Road and Kansas Road, near the Scaup Pit., officials said.

The Warrick County Coroner’s Office took possession of the body and an autopsy was to be done.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office at 812-897-6180.