Phillips and Caldwell announced a robbery, but Fuzzell refused to give up his property, court documents state. The men shot and killed him, police said.

During the robbery, co-defendants Walter A. Rondo III and Daidreon Sparks, both 26, watched out for any police activity, according to court documents.

Caldwell is the second at-large suspect in a murder case brought into custody by the homicide task force in the last week, Roberts said. George D. James, 46, was arrested last Wednesday on a murder charge and three charges of intimidation for a shooting that occurred Oct. 2.