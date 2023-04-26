VALPARAISO — A 25-year-old Westville man faces a felony charge after allegedly video recording a woman in a dressing room at the Kohl's store in Portage, according to a newly-filed charging document.

Portage police said the accused, Dylan Evans, told them he was at the store at 6495 U.S. 6 on March 27 when he placed his cell phone in video recording mode and then held it under a dressing room door to capture images of a female customer.

"He said he later deleted the images," police said.

"The victim reported seeing his hand holding his phone beneath her dressing room door," police said. "She immediately reported the incident to store management and police."

Evans reportedly told police he has a pornography problem.

He was booked into the Porter County jail early Wednesday and is charged with a felony criminal count of voyeurism using a camera, records show.

His case has been assigned to Porter County Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Porschia Walker Ryan Dunlap William Messer Deanne Ganzeveld Boguslaw Klikuszowian Jason Govert Matthew Borders Jeffery Gawlinski David Mathews Charles Woods Anthony Hopper Kortney Voltz Dennisha Hicks Marco Hernandez Hollis Briner Jr. Robert Anderson Thomas Walinski Anthony Caraballo Joseph Hines Jr. Mark Mathiowdis Jennifer McKinney Stephania Reynoso Raymond Flores Scott Drescher Sean Slack John Manning Tashia Mech Jacob Tawney Aaron Belcher