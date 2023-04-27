Trinidad's husband reportedly told police at the time of the shooting that Trinidad had been experiencing “a break from reality” and began firing a gun after being told she could not leave home with their 5-month-old daughter.
The accused reportedly told police he has a pornography problem.
“He stated that she then chased him to the master bedroom and shot him in the back of his shoulder,” Portage police said.
Police said they found 13 spent rounds from an AR-15 rifle in the bedroom and adjoining bathroom, and two spent 9 mm rounds.
“The bathroom door bore approximately fourteen (14) bullet holes,” a charging document says. “There were ten (10) holes entering and exiting the bathtub. Several bullets appeared to have skimmed and entered the wall behind the bathroom door.”
Trinidad is charged in the shooting with felony counts of domestic battery with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injury, records show. Each of the charges carry a potential prison term of one to six years.
The shooting victim was treated at the scene, then taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, police said.
