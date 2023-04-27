PORTAGE — A 28-year-old Portage woman, accused of shooting and injuring her husband in February, now faces an additional charge of invasion of privacy, court records show.

Rachael Trinidad is accused of having another person place a birthday card in the mailbox of an unnamed victim in the case in violation of a protective order.

The offense allegedly occurred April 10 at a Portage home, records show.

The alleged victim reportedly saw the person delivering the card.

Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish set bond on the new charge at $1,000 cash and placed Trinidad on pretrial release, records show.

The judge agreed to hear arguments at a later date in favor of modifying the no-contact order. A status hearing is scheduled for Monday on the initial and latest charges.

Trinidad's husband reportedly told police at the time of the shooting that Trinidad had been experiencing “a break from reality” and began firing a gun after being told she could not leave home with their 5-month-old daughter.

“He stated that she then chased him to the master bedroom and shot him in the back of his shoulder,” Portage police said.

Police said they found 13 spent rounds from an AR-15 rifle in the bedroom and adjoining bathroom, and two spent 9 mm rounds.

“The bathroom door bore approximately fourteen (14) bullet holes,” a charging document says. “There were ten (10) holes entering and exiting the bathtub. Several bullets appeared to have skimmed and entered the wall behind the bathroom door.”

Trinidad is charged in the shooting with felony counts of domestic battery with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injury, records show. Each of the charges carry a potential prison term of one to six years.

The shooting victim was treated at the scene, then taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, police said.

