PORTAGE — A 35-year-old woman being taken to jail on allegations of battering her neighbors turned her aggression on a police officer, twice kicking him in the shoulder while he drove, according to the arrest report.

Rachel Samis faces a felony count of battery against a public safety official and misdemeanor counts of intimidation, resisting law enforcement and battery, court records show.

Portage police say they were called out shortly after 3 p.m. Friday to the 800 block of Camelot Manor where they were told Samis had been attempting to lure a couple children to her property.

When the children were placed inside their home, Samis allegedly walked over and grabbed two adults. A woman told police she sat on Samis until officers arrived.

"(The woman) advised while she was sitting on Ms. Samis, she was yelling 'your kids are dead' multiple times,' " police said.

While Samis was being taken to jail, the officer driving said she became irate and began yelling and cursing at him.

"While I was stopped Rachel kicked me in my right shoulder twice," the officer wrote in his report.

Samis then fell to the floor upon arriving at the jail and had be carried in and placed in a restraining chair, police said.

