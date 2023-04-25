PORTAGE — A 35-year-old woman being taken to jail on allegations of battering her neighbors turned her aggression on a police officer, twice kicking him in the shoulder while he drove, according to the arrest report.
Rachel Samis faces a felony count of battery against a public safety official and misdemeanor counts of intimidation, resisting law enforcement and battery, court records show.
Portage police say they were called out shortly after 3 p.m. Friday to the 800 block of Camelot Manor where they were told Samis had been attempting to lure a couple children to her property.
When the children were placed inside their home, Samis allegedly walked over and grabbed two adults. A woman told police she sat on Samis until officers arrived.
"(The woman) advised while she was sitting on Ms. Samis, she was yelling 'your kids are dead' multiple times,' " police said.
While Samis was being taken to jail, the officer driving said she became irate and began yelling and cursing at him.
"While I was stopped Rachel kicked me in my right shoulder twice," the officer wrote in his report.
Samis then fell to the floor upon arriving at the jail and had be carried in and placed in a restraining chair, police said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Porschia Walker
Arrest date: April 15, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2301575
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Ryan Dunlap
Arrest date: April 17, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2301603
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
William Messer
Arrest date: April 17, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301598
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Deanne Ganzeveld
Arrest date: April 18, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number: 2301637
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Boguslaw Klikuszowian
Arrest date: April 16, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301582
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Jason Govert
Arrest date: April 15, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301574
Charges: OWi, misdemeanor
Matthew Borders
Arrest date: April 20, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2301652
Charges: Possession or use of legend drug or precursor, felony
Jeffery Gawlinski
Arrest date: April 18, 2023 Age: 54 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301629
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
David Mathews
Arrest date: April 16, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301583
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Charles Woods
Arrest date: April 18, 2023 Age: 55 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301630
Charges: Child exploitation, felony
Anthony Hopper
Arrest date: April 15, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301571
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Kortney Voltz
Arrest date: April 17, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2301601
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Dennisha Hicks
Arrest date: April 17, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301596
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Marco Hernandez
Arrest date: April 18, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2301614
Charges: Residential entry, felony
Hollis Briner Jr.
Arrest date: April 18, 2023 Age: 18 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301631
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Robert Anderson
Arrest date: April 16, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2301586
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Thomas Walinski
Arrest date: April 16, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Rolling Prairie, IN Booking Number: 2301584
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Anthony Caraballo
Arrest date: April 16, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number: 2301581
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Joseph Hines Jr.
Arrest date: April 18, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301634
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Mark Mathiowdis
Arrest date: April 19, 2023 Age: 62 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301640
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jennifer McKinney
Arrest date: April 20, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2301654
Charges: Theft, felony
Stephania Reynoso
Arrest date: April 15, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2301572
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Raymond Flores
Arrest date: April 16, 2023 Age: 50 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number: 2301587
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Scott Drescher
Arrest date: April 18, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301620
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Sean Slack
Arrest date: April 20, 2023 Age: 50 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2301649
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
John Manning
Arrest date: April 17, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2301605
Charges: Habitual traffic offender, felony
Tashia Mech
Arrest date: April 18, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301636
Charges: OWI, felony
Jacob Tawney
Arrest date: April 19, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301639
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Aaron Belcher
Arrest date: April 19, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number: 2301642
Charges: OWI, felony
