LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department is investigating the theft of approximately 60 feet of guardrail from along a roadway in rural Hanna Township.
The county highway department discovered the missing guardrail Monday morning from along County Road 400 West near County Road 1650 South, police said.
"The three sections, each 20 feet in length, have a total value of approximately $2,500," according to police.
Anyone with information concerning the theft is encouraged to contact Detective Austin Howell at ahowell@lcso.in.gov.