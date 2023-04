CROWN POINT — A man accused of killing his girlfriend had allegedly physically and emotionally abused her on multiple occasions before he shot her while their five children were nearby in a bedroom, newly unsealed court documents show.

Samuel Carlos Edwards, 36, of Harvey, was charged Jan. 13 with the murder of Ieisha Jefferson, 31, of Gary, according to court documents. Edwards also faces five felony charges of neglect of a dependent and one misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

Jefferson was found shot in the face Dec. 27 on the 3600 block of Adams Street. The Lake County coroner's office declared her death a homicide.

Edwards gave one of the children Jefferson's phone to play with and shut them inside a bedroom, according to charging documents related to the case. Jefferson and Edwards were arguing with each other for a few minutes before a gunshot went off. One of the couple's children, 6, said "Sam" was their dad and Ieisha was their mom, and "Sam" had a gun. The child heard a gunshot and said multiple times that "Daddy killed Mommy." The five children were released to family members after police contacted the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Lake County 911 Dispatch received a call in the early morning hours from a male caller named "Carlos," who told police there were "some shots" and paramedics were needed. The male caller sounded emotionally distressed and refused to answer additional questions from the dispatcher, but said he wasn't there during the shooting and stated "I don't know what happened." He hung up during the call and did not answer his phone when the dispatcher attempted to call back, court documents allege.

Investigators learned Jefferson had been beaten by Edwards numerous times and sustained noticeable physical injuries. Police had been called to the residence a few months prior for a domestic abuse related incident, records state. Before her death, Jefferson allegedly said "if [I] die, just know my baby daddy did it."

Edwards has not yet been apprehended. Anyone with information on the incident or on his whereabouts can contact Detective Justin Clark with the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force at 219-755-3855 or any local law enforcement authority.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail William Davis Brianna Bridges Hannah Rosa David David III Ashlyn Heinrich David Lam Justin Rosquist Kenneth Johnson Jr. Harold Wireman Tawana Dillahunty Justen Bowling Brian Hughes David White Michael Montgomery Sr. Joseph Anderson Nicholas Kelly Elizabeth McDonough Jordan Knies Eldridge Donelson Danisha Singleton Sean Cunningham Ricky Kamradt Emilio Figueroa Randy Martin Samantha Zagorac Ulzana Sullivan Jr. Thomas Aiken David Parra Michael Mrowicki Terrence Kramer II Michael Kirn Daniel Espinoza Santino Delgado Jacob Pritt Edwardo Banda Jr. Edward McCain Jr. Mitchell Armstrong Jr. Roseann Dye Robert Garner Phillip Trevino Robert Carter Jr. Christopher Frenzel Jr. Josh Grotberg Nathan Bailey Nicholas Watkins Camren Brown Lorrie Rayborn Leland Free Neffeteri Gray Vashawn Spencer Terry Lewis Derek Turner Jr. Dalvin Kimmons Sr. Nicholas Laskarin Paul Clark Meagan Boersma Aaliyah Griffin Laura Glover Tony Clark Deangelo Rock Calvin Wash Austin Williams Anthony Acuna Michael Marsh Demetrius McAlister Walter Herron-Junius