SCHERERVILLE — Law enforcement vehicles formed a perimeter surrounding a Walmart after an employee found what appeared to be an explosive device in the store parking lot, Police Chief Pete Sormaz said.

Units were dispatched around 5 p.m. Saturday to the location on U.S. 41. The Porter County bomb squad was on scene to investigate the situation and found two cans wrapped in duct tape with wires sticking out, Cmdr. Kevin Wagner said.

As of 7:15 p.m., the parking lot was reopened and the device had been removed. The bomb squad transported the devices for further investigation, Wagner said. Police believe this to be an isolated incident.

Customers inside the store were asked to stay put until officials determined that the scene was safe, Sormaz said.

The investigation is ongoing. Officers from Cedar Lake, Dyer, Highland, Hobart, Merrillville, Lowell, St. John and Lake County were on the scene to assist.