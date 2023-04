CROWN POINT — A Winamac man faces a slew of drug-related charges after officers found him late Saturday evening stationed outside of the Crown Point Family Express with about 15 grams of methamphetamine.

Brandon Anderson, 42, was charged Sunday with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe, false identity statement and possession of paraphernalia.

Officers were reportedly dispatched to the 802 E. North St. Family Express shortly after midnight Saturday after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle.

A witness called police because Anderson had been sitting in his car for an hour and they feared he might be trying to rob the store, according to charging documents.

When police spoke with Anderson, he told them that his name was Mike, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Anderson told one officer that he pulled over because he got lost while trying to get to the casino and he later told another officer that he was waiting for a friend to come back, the affidavit said.

“’Mike’ appeared to be extremely nervous, his hands were shaking, his breathing was shallow and his chest was noticeably contracting,” officers wrote in the affidavit.

When police asked Anderson about his nervousness, he admitted to giving officers a fake name, the affidavit said, and he told them “he knew he was going to be in trouble.”

Once he told police his real name, they soon discovered that he had an active warrant in Pulaski County for a possession of methamphetamine charge, court documents stated. Anderson also admitted to “having several syringes and some meth” inside his car, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Court records show that police searched the vehicle and discovered a black digital scale, two packs of syringes, two hypodermic needles, a glass smoking device and 15.65 grams of meth.

Anderson was taken to the Lake County Jail and his bail was set at $50,000.

