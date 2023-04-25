PORTAGE — Portage police said they had a tough time waking a 39-year-old man passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle found running at the intersection of Stone Avenue and Oakwood Street.
Sharod Marberry faces a felony count of operating while intoxicated endangering others with a prior conviction after being woke up and removed from the vehicle, which contained small quantities of marijuana and a half empty bottle of vodka, police said.
St. John Police CIT Officer Dustin Wartman is trained in mental health intervention.
"There was also an empty plastic bottle with temperature gauge commonly used to transport clean human urine for drug testing in the center console," the report says.
Police said they found Marberry passed out behind the wheel in the roadway around 11 p.m. Sunday and could not wake him at first.
As the officer reached in to place the vehicle in park and remove the keys, he reported smelling burned marijuana.
Police were finally able to rouse Marberry, who smelled of alcohol, and asked him why he was passed out.
"(The woman) advised while she was sitting on Ms. Samis, she was yelling 'your kids are dead' multiple times,' " police said.
"He advised he had a drink and then laughed," according to the arrest report. He reportedly admitted to being heavily intoxicated.
After obtaining a search warrant from a judge, blood was drawn from Marberry at a hospital. He reportedly became extremely irate and uncooperative.
While officers were told Marberry was diabetic, medical staff said his blood sugar level could not be entirely blamed for his behavior.
Marberry was taken to jail and faces the felony OWI charge and lesser related counts.
Marberry is just the latest in what is becoming a long list of alleged intoxicated drivers found passed out behind the wheel of their running vehicles on local roadways.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Porschia Walker
Arrest date: April 15, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2301575
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Ryan Dunlap
Arrest date: April 17, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2301603
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
William Messer
Arrest date: April 17, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301598
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Deanne Ganzeveld
Arrest date: April 18, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number: 2301637
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Boguslaw Klikuszowian
Arrest date: April 16, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301582
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Jason Govert
Arrest date: April 15, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301574
Charges: OWi, misdemeanor
Matthew Borders
Arrest date: April 20, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2301652
Charges: Possession or use of legend drug or precursor, felony
Jeffery Gawlinski
Arrest date: April 18, 2023 Age: 54 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301629
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
David Mathews
Arrest date: April 16, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301583
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Charles Woods
Arrest date: April 18, 2023 Age: 55 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301630
Charges: Child exploitation, felony
Anthony Hopper
Arrest date: April 15, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301571
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Kortney Voltz
Arrest date: April 17, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2301601
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Dennisha Hicks
Arrest date: April 17, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301596
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Marco Hernandez
Arrest date: April 18, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2301614
Charges: Residential entry, felony
Hollis Briner Jr.
Arrest date: April 18, 2023 Age: 18 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301631
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Robert Anderson
Arrest date: April 16, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2301586
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Thomas Walinski
Arrest date: April 16, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Rolling Prairie, IN Booking Number: 2301584
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Anthony Caraballo
Arrest date: April 16, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number: 2301581
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Joseph Hines Jr.
Arrest date: April 18, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301634
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Mark Mathiowdis
Arrest date: April 19, 2023 Age: 62 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301640
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jennifer McKinney
Arrest date: April 20, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2301654
Charges: Theft, felony
Stephania Reynoso
Arrest date: April 15, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2301572
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Raymond Flores
Arrest date: April 16, 2023 Age: 50 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number: 2301587
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Scott Drescher
Arrest date: April 18, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301620
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Sean Slack
Arrest date: April 20, 2023 Age: 50 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2301649
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
John Manning
Arrest date: April 17, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2301605
Charges: Habitual traffic offender, felony
Tashia Mech
Arrest date: April 18, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301636
Charges: OWI, felony
Jacob Tawney
Arrest date: April 19, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301639
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Aaron Belcher
Arrest date: April 19, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number: 2301642
Charges: OWI, felony
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.