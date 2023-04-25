PORTAGE — Portage police said they had a tough time waking a 39-year-old man passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle found running at the intersection of Stone Avenue and Oakwood Street.

Sharod Marberry faces a felony count of operating while intoxicated endangering others with a prior conviction after being woke up and removed from the vehicle, which contained small quantities of marijuana and a half empty bottle of vodka, police said.

"There was also an empty plastic bottle with temperature gauge commonly used to transport clean human urine for drug testing in the center console," the report says.

Police said they found Marberry passed out behind the wheel in the roadway around 11 p.m. Sunday and could not wake him at first.

As the officer reached in to place the vehicle in park and remove the keys, he reported smelling burned marijuana.

Police were finally able to rouse Marberry, who smelled of alcohol, and asked him why he was passed out.

"He advised he had a drink and then laughed," according to the arrest report. He reportedly admitted to being heavily intoxicated.

After obtaining a search warrant from a judge, blood was drawn from Marberry at a hospital. He reportedly became extremely irate and uncooperative.

While officers were told Marberry was diabetic, medical staff said his blood sugar level could not be entirely blamed for his behavior.

Marberry was taken to jail and faces the felony OWI charge and lesser related counts.

Marberry is just the latest in what is becoming a long list of alleged intoxicated drivers found passed out behind the wheel of their running vehicles on local roadways.

