The comparative labor peace that's prevailed at Indiana public schools over the past five decades potentially is at risk of dissolving in the near future depending on what Gov. Eric Holcomb does with Senate Enrolled Act 486.

The Indiana State Teachers Association is calling on the Republican chief executive to veto the measure, which passed the Republican-controlled Senate 27-23 Tuesday, and advanced by a 63-36 margin last week in the Republican-controlled House.

"Once again, the General Assembly has callously betrayed Indiana's hardworking educators and flagrantly ignored the impassioned pleas of our state's teachers by passing SB 486," said ISTA President Keith Gambill.

"This brazen act of disregard for the educators who tirelessly serve our students is unacceptable. We call on Governor Holcomb take a bold stand with educators by swiftly vetoing this bill and demonstrating his unwavering support for our state's teachers," he added.

Among other provisions, the legislation eliminates the statutory obligation for school superintendents to regularly meet with the union representative of school employees, outside of collective bargaining periods, to discuss various issues relating to school operations.

The specified discussion issues currently include school curriculum, teaching materials, hiring and retention, performance evaluations, student discipline, class size, school safety, and working hours, among other topics.

If the proposal is signed into law, however, school superintendents no longer would be obligated to participate in those discussions, leaving teachers with few meaningful opportunities to identify and remedy school issues short of going on strike.

"The discussable items have averted more strikes than I can ever mention," said Rep. Sheila Klinker, D-Lafayette, a former contract negotiator. "If you notice, through the years, since collective bargaining passed in the 1970s, there has been very, very few situations where strikes occurred."

State Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, who joined Klinker in opposing the measure, said when school administrators ignore teachers grievances begin to fester. He said mandatory discussions are an opportunity to vent that steam before it gets too hot.

"We're going to take those topics and say that if the superintendent feels like discussing it they may, instead of they shall," Delaney said. "That will be their choice."

"Our teachers will have the choice: Suck it up, hate the place you work; or go on strike. That's the choice you're leaving them if we can't have conversations," he added.

Supporters of the plan, including state Rep. Jake Teshka, R-South Bend, insisted every school superintendent worth the role always will keep his or her door open to school employees, and there's no need for the state to mandate discussions or specific topics for discussion.

"We're not eliminating anybody's right to communicate. We're not eliminating any type of communication between adults here. We're saying that can happen, and we trust that to happen, between adult professionals," Teshka said.

"This bill will not — will not — prevent anybody from having any meaningful discussion on conditions in their school."

State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, isn't sure that's accurate based on the school superintendents she's encountered as a local and state public official.

"Some superintendents are wonderful people. Others, not so much. I remember one with the attitude of: 'The beatings will continue until morale improves.' This type of person would certainly not seriously consider regular meetings to discuss any of the issues they currently 'shall' discuss," Boy said.

Similarly, state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, an education professor at Indiana University Northwest, said he views the legislation as part of a continuing GOP effort to roll back the union rights of teachers and replace them with less-skilled, lower-paid alternatives.

"It is destructive for quality education," Smith said. "Collectively, teachers have been responsible for many of the improvements that we have found in public education."

In response, Teshka insisted his goal actually is to empower teachers by eliminating "onerous or outdated" state regulations, so teachers have more time to focus on children.

"Senate Bill 486 is all about flexibility for our educators, in the classroom, at the building level and at the system level," Teshka said.

"As we move more and more into a choice environment, where parents can, rightly, choose the education environment that works best for their child, there's less need for us to be so prescriptive in our regulation of traditional public schools. It's time we take off the regulatory handcuffs and allow them to compete," he added.

In that vein, the legislation also eliminates mandatory teacher training on gang awareness, student homelessness and student seizure prevention, and shifts training on youth suicide prevention, bloodborne pathogens, bullying prevention, child abuse and similar topics online.

In addition, the proposal directs each school district to devise its own system for rating teacher effectiveness, rather than continuing to employ the recently implemented statewide criteria for evaluating teacher performance.

"This is just the beginning of deregulation efforts that I plan to undertake. I'll continue to work to identify these mandates, ones that can be rolled back, and to encourage sunsets for any new mandate, so we don't continue to pile on to our valued educators," Teshka said.

Among Northwest Indiana lawmakers, the measure was supported only by state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso; and state Reps. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron; Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer; Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie; and Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso.

All 10 Democratic lawmakers representing the Region voted "no," along with state Sens. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores; Dan Dernulc, R-Highland; and Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell; and state Reps. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point; and Hal Slager, R-Schererville.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores