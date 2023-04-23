The Indiana Library Federation is encouraging Hoosier lawmakers to not revive legislation that would open the door to widespread, Florida-style book bans at school and public libraries across the state.

The nonpartisan organization that works to advance library services for Hoosiers communicated its concern Friday that components of Senate Bill 12, which failed to advance in the House, will be slipped into another measure in the final days of Indiana's annual legislative session.

On Thursday, leaders in the Republican-controlled House hinted that the restrictions on library materials approved in February by the Republican-controlled Senate could be inserted as soon as Monday into House Bill 1447.

It's not yet known whether the language will follow a never-adopted amendment to Senate Bill 380 considered three weeks ago by the House Education Committee requiring all Indiana libraries and schools to adopt policies and procedures concerning the potential removal of material alleged to be obscene or harmful to minors.

Or if it will more closely match the Senate legislation that sought to create a different multistep complaint and review process for "inappropriate" material in only school libraries.

Under both plans, librarians, library personnel, teachers and principals, among others, potentially would be subject to felony criminal prosecution, punishable by up to 2½ years behind bars, for making available library materials deemed harmful to minors.

The Indiana Library Federation said it completely opposes any policy taking away educational and scope-of-employment defenses that would allow for the criminal prosecution and jailing of librarians in the Hoosier State.

At the same time, the federation expressed support for local challenge processes in school and public libraries to create transparency for the community and for parents.

"ILF is committed to protecting all Hoosiers’ constitutional freedom to read. Libraries provide all sorts of information on a range of topics for everyone. Local challenge processes allow people the chance to make their voices and concerns heard in their communities. Libraries should be able to make diverse materials available for everyone without government interference," the federation said.

Should some kind of book ban language be inserted in pending legislation, it still must be approved in identical form by the House and the Senate to advance to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law or vetoed.

The Indiana General Assembly is required by law adjourn for the year on or before April 29.

