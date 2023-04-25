VALPARAISO — An emergency effort to temporarily block the controversial sale of potentially millions of dollars in works of art by Valparaiso University to fund dorm improvements was pulled Tuesday morning with the assurance the proposal is not being fast tracked.

"It's going to take time to sell this," Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said before recusing himself from the dispute as a result of his experience teaching at VU's former law school.

The request for the temporary restraining order was filed late Monday by attorney Patrick McEuen on behalf of Philipp Brockington, retired VU law school professor and benefactor of an endowment fund aimed at furthering the goals of the university's Brauer Art Museum, and Richard Brauer, a retired art professor at VU and the first director/curator and namesake of the local museum.

Brockington and Brauer are challenging the proposed sale, accusing university officials of treating the donated funds for the artwork as "a mere ATM to be used irrespective of donor intent."

Attorney Colby Barkes, who represented the university during the Tuesday morning hearing, downplayed the impression that the sale was imminent.

He said the Indiana attorney general's office is seeking additional information about the proposal and predicted it would not take place before September.

"There is no immediacy to this at all," he said, challenging the need for the TRO.

Kari Morrigan, who represented the attorney general, confirmed her office is working with the university to determine if the proposed sale is appropriate and said it will likely need court approval.

Portage cop battered while driving suspect to jail, report says "(The woman) advised while she was sitting on Ms. Samis, she was yelling 'your kids are dead' multiple times,' " police said.

Upon hearing the status of the proposal and the lack of immediacy, McEuen met briefly with his clients during Tuesday's hearing and returned to announce they would pull their request for a TRO.

Clymer said once a local judge who has no potential conflicts with the university is identified, the larger legal dispute will be handed off and move forward.

The legal action alleges breach of trust, claiming the designated purpose of the 1953 donation in question was "to serve and promote the cause of art education in both a practical and cultural way."

Nothing in the agreement allows the university to sell the art for the designated goal of "updating and renovating student dormitories," the legal action says.

VU President José Padilla reportedly said in his announcement to students and faculty that the three paintings are being sold to reallocate "resources that are not core or critical to our educational mission and strategic plan."

The targeted paintings include Georgia O'Keefe's "Rust Red Hills," Frederic E. Church's "Mountain Landscape" and Childe Hassam's "The Silver Veil and the Golden Gate."

PHOTOS: Sen. Todd Young visits Valparaiso University