"That's sort of my Asian version," Keon said immediately afterward to a mix of laughs and gasps.

In the following weeks the National Urban League asked Keon to step down from the NWI Urban League board. The PNW faculty senate, PNW's chapter of the American Association of University Professors, the Association for Asian American Studies and several other organizations demanded Keon resign from his role as chancellor.

A Change.org petition calling for Keon's resignation has over 9,500 signatures and a statement of condemnation has been signed by over 1,000 scholars from hundreds of U.S. universities.

In a poll held by the PNW Faculty Senate, 135 faculty members, or 87% of respondents, voted no confidence in the chancellor. Of the university's 238 tenured, tenure-track and clinical faculty, 155 members responded to the poll.

"If the chancellor doesn't have the faculty's support, the chancellor should leave," Thomas Roach, chairman of the faculty senate said during a December interview with the Times.

Roach said the senate has been concerned with Keon's leadership for some time. He said Keon continues to trim the universities' budget "without a clear plan" for PNW's future. Roach also noted Keon has not attended any faculty senate meetings this year.

Keon should have been removed in December, Roach said.

"Waiting another year is just an insult to minority communities," Roach said. “It essentially means that we (PNW) have no leadership for another year."

On December 14, Keon issued an apology, saying he was "truly sorry" for the "unplanned, off-the-cuff response to another speaker."

"We are all human. I made a mistake, and I assure you I did not intend to be hurtful and my comments do not reflect my personal or our institutional values," Keon wrote. "I will learn from this and assure you that Purdue Northwest and I will take action to prevent such missteps from occurring in the future."

The Purdue University Board of Trustees said that, unless Keon commits another offense, he would not be dismissed. The board called the comments "extremely offensive and insensitive" and issued a formal reprimand to Keon.

"The Board’s benign reprimand of Chancellor Keon’s behavior suggests that they will tolerate demeaning humor, historically used as a tool of oppression and subjugation," the PNW chapter of the American Association of University Professors wrote in a March 11 statement.