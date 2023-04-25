HAMMOND — After 12 years in the role, Purdue University Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon announced he will step down next spring.
In a letter posted to the PNW website, Keon said the Purdue University system has "a policy limiting how long one can serve in leadership positions." Keon's last day will be June 30, 2024.
The search for Keon's replacement will begin in the next few months. According to a post to the Purdue University website, the search committee will be announced at the end of academic year. The committee will be chaired by Purdue University Trustee Malcolm DeKryger and will be staffed by Purdue Associate Vice President of Human Resources Amy Boyle.
"For the last few years, I have known that my last day as Chancellor will be June 30, 2024," Keon wrote in the letter. " I have appreciated and enjoyed serving Purdue Northwest, its students, faculty, staff, and community and I will continue to do so for the next year and beyond."
Keon will transition to faculty at the end of his term.
The news comes after months of controversy, a vote of no confidence, and a wave of demands Keon resign.
'The chancellor should leave'
Keon has been under fire after making racist comments during a December 10 PNW commencement ceremony. The chancellor's comment was made in reaction to keynote speaker James Dedelow of WJOB radio, who said he has a made-up language he uses with his granddaughter. Dedelow returned to the bit later in his speech and belted out gibberish he dubbed "ishkamaloofla" language.
When Keon took the stage, he recited his own made up language.
"That's sort of my Asian version," Keon said immediately afterward to a mix of laughs and gasps.
In the following weeks the National Urban League asked Keon to step down from the NWI Urban League board. The PNW faculty senate, PNW's chapter of the American Association of University Professors, the Association for Asian American Studies and several other organizations demanded Keon resign from his role as chancellor.
A Change.org petition calling for Keon's resignation has over 9,500 signatures and a statement of condemnation has been signed by over 1,000 scholars from hundreds of U.S. universities.
In a poll held by the PNW Faculty Senate, 135 faculty members, or 87% of respondents, voted no confidence in the chancellor. Of the university's 238 tenured, tenure-track and clinical faculty, 155 members responded to the poll.
"If the chancellor doesn't have the faculty's support, the chancellor should leave," Thomas Roach, chairman of the faculty senate said during a December interview with the Times.
Roach said the senate has been concerned with Keon's leadership for some time. He said Keon continues to trim the universities' budget "without a clear plan" for PNW's future. Roach also noted Keon has not attended any faculty senate meetings this year.
Keon should have been removed in December, Roach said.
"Waiting another year is just an insult to minority communities," Roach said. “It essentially means that we (PNW) have no leadership for another year."
On December 14, Keon issued an apology, saying he was "truly sorry" for the "unplanned, off-the-cuff response to another speaker."
"We are all human. I made a mistake, and I assure you I did not intend to be hurtful and my comments do not reflect my personal or our institutional values," Keon wrote. "I will learn from this and assure you that Purdue Northwest and I will take action to prevent such missteps from occurring in the future."
The Purdue University Board of Trustees said that, unless Keon commits another offense, he would not be dismissed. The board called the comments "extremely offensive and insensitive" and issued a formal reprimand to Keon.
"The Board’s benign reprimand of Chancellor Keon’s behavior suggests that they will tolerate demeaning humor, historically used as a tool of oppression and subjugation," the PNW chapter of the American Association of University Professors wrote in a March 11 statement.
Keon has been chancellor of PNW since 2016, when it was formed through the merger of Purdue University Calumet in Hammond and Purdue University North Central in Westville. From 2011 until the merger, he served as chancellor of Purdue University Calumet.
After Keon announced he would leave next spring, Roach released a statement critiquing the Purdue University Board of Trustees.
"This decision by a privileged few to protect one of their own further alienates members of our minority communities. I hope it is clear to everyone that the board’s decision in no way reflects the wishes of the majority of faculty on the Purdue campuses," Roach wrote. "This board has demonstrated repeatedly that it is accountable to no one."