Northern stretches of Cline Avenue will see lane closures and changing traffic configurations starting as soon as Monday and lasting through the fall, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.

Two projects on the highway, designated Ind. 912, will take place between U.S. 41 and Wicker Avenue.

Pavement replacement will start on or after Monday, April 24, between U.S. 41 and U.S. 12. The project will begin with shoulder strengthening. Alternating lane closures and ramp closures will be needed during construction, which does not include work on the privately owned Cline Avenue Bridge in the midsection of the project.

Concrete pavement restoration and bridge deck overlay projects will start on or after Wednesday, April 26, from Wicker Avenue to 169th Street. Cline Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and the eastbound Interstate 94 loop ramp to northbound Cline will be reduced to one lane. Work will be conducted in phases, the state agency said.

