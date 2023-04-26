HAMMOND — A federal judge refused Wednesday to step between warring East Chicago politicians in the run up to Tuesday’s primary election.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon denied a temporary restraining order requested by Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 59 to safeguard members supporting candidates opposed to the city administration.

The judge made his decision during a teleconference hearing as part of a civil rights suit Chicago attorney Christopher Cooper filed against East Chicago officials last week on behalf of the FOP.

Cooper argued Wednesday that FOP members are afraid Police Chief Jose Rivera may retaliate against them for speaking their minds or even attempt to stop them from voting next week.

The judge said, “If he were to do something so foolish, he will have to answer for that. But that is strictly conjectural. The request (for a restraining order) is too vague and ambiguous at this time.”

Cooper said Chief Rivera personally barred the door of the Indiana Harbor Yacht Club in East Chicago April 5 to cancel an FOP meeting set to endorse Mayor Anthony Copeland’s opponent, Adrian Santos.

“He has already used his uniform to stop people from entering a political event. Who is to say Mr. Rivera isn’t going to do the same thing and deny them the right to vote?” Cooper added.

Michael Tolbert, an attorney for the City of East Chicago and the Lake County elections board, told the judge Wednesday “What Mr. Cooper is insinuating is almost impossible.”

Tolbert said any attempt by Rivera or any other city officials to close a polling place would be swiftly opposed by county election officials.

“Chief Rivera would be removed (and) could be brought up on criminal charges,” Tolbert said.

Rivera declined comment Wednesday and wasn’t represented by an attorney at the hearing.

Rivera told The Times after the April 5 event he had to shut down the yacht club meeting because the FOP violated a city ordinance requiring those holding public meetings to notify him 24 hours in advance so he can assign two city police officers to provide security.

The judge commented Wednesday that any ordinance that can restrict or shut down public political events may be problematic for the city. “The optics of this is a little disconcerting.”

Tolbert said the ordinance may not violate civil rights if it is enforced even handedly.

Rivera said earlier this month he believes Brandon Holzhauer, the president of the city’s FOP lodge and an opponent of the city administration, shouldn’t speak for the FOP membership since he no longer works as a city police officer.

Cooper’s suit claims Rivera’s harassment of Holzhauer forced him to resign from the city force. The suit is seeking damages from Rivera over that issue.

Holzhauer, who took part in the teleconference hearing, said afterwards he is happy the judge has put East Chicago officials on notice to stop harassing FOP members over their political choices “or they will pay dearly.”

The judge said he will address free speech issues between the FOP and the city at a later date if the parties cannot resolve their differences.

