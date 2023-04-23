LAKE STATION — The Democratic candidates for Lake Station mayor have agreed to participate in a one-hour debate on the issues facing the city ahead of the May 2 municipal primary.

The debate between Mayor Bill Carroll and former Councilman Neil Anderson is set to run from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Lake Station Public Library, 2007 Central Ave.

All are welcome at the free event, although seating is limited. Political pins and apparel may not be worn in the debate venue.

The debate is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Calumet Area, Lakeshore Public Media, Rise NWI and the Legacy Foundation.

Residents unable to attend in person can view the debate live or later on the League of Women Voters' Facebook page.

