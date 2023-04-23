LAKE STATION — The Democratic candidates for Lake Station mayor have agreed to participate in a one-hour debate on the issues facing the city ahead of the May 2 municipal primary.
The debate between Mayor Bill Carroll and former Councilman Neil Anderson is set to run from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Lake Station Public Library, 2007 Central Ave.
All are welcome at the free event, although seating is limited. Political pins and apparel may not be worn in the debate venue.
The debate is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Calumet Area, Lakeshore Public Media, Rise NWI and the Legacy Foundation.
Residents unable to attend in person can view the debate live or later on the League of Women Voters' Facebook page.
Gallery: Indiana historical markers in the Region
First Physician
Great Sauk (Sac) Trail
St. John's Lutheran Church Tolleston
Dutch in the Calumet Region
St. John Township School, District #2
The Lincoln Highway/The Ideal Section
The Lincoln Highway/The Ideal Section
Froebel School - side 1
Froebel School
Stewart Settlement House
Stewart Settlement House
Origin of Dr. MLK Day Law
Origin of Dr. MLK Day Law
Bailly Homestead
Iron Brigade
Willow Creek Confrontation
Ogden ski jump.jpg
Teale 1.jpg
Teale 2.jpg
Steel 1.jpg
Steel 2.jpg
Civil War camps.jpg
Old lighthouse.jpg
Railroad.jpg
Camp Anderson.jpg
Boundary line 1.jpg
Boundary line 2.jpg
LaPorte courthouse 1.jpg
LaPorte courthouse 2.jpg
Carnegie 1.jpg
Carnegie 2.jpg
Rumely Co 1.jpg
Rumely Co 2.jpg
Lincoln train 1.jpg
Lincoln train 2.jpg
LaPorte university 1.jpg
Laporte university 2.jpg
Gary Roosevelt 1
Gary Roosevelt 2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!