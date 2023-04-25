A Michigan City native is a finalist to fill a judicial vacancy on the Indiana Court of Appeals.

The Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission has recommended Anderson attorney Stephanie Bibbs to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for appointment to the appellate bench following a lengthy application process and an in-person interview.

According to her application, Bibbs, 48, was born and raised in Michigan City. She returned to her hometown after earning her bachelor's degree at Purdue University in West Lafayette and worked one year as a substitute teacher at Michigan City Area Schools.

Bibbs subsequently earned a law degree at Texas A&M University School of Law. She's worked as a prosecutor, public defender and an attorney in private practice in central Indiana. Bibbs currently is deputy director of litigation in the state office of judicial and attorney regulation.

The commission also recommended to the governor Hamilton Circuit Judge Paul Felix and Justin Forkner, chief administrative officer at the Indiana Supreme Court, for the appellate court vacancy.

Once the recommendations officially are received, Holcomb will have 60 days to select one of the three candidates to succeed Judge Margret Robb, the first woman to serve as Indiana's chief appellate judge, who is planning to retire this summer after spending 25 years on the state's second-highest court.

Hoosier voters living in the 2nd Appellate District, which generally includes Indianapolis and nearby counties in north central Indiana, then will decide at the 2026 general election whether the new judge should be retained for a 10-year term.

Fifteen judges serve on Indiana's appellate court. They're organized into three-judge panels to hear and decide cases appealed from the trial courts in all 92 counties.

