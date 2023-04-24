A longtime area activist, who worked behind the scenes with local elections and in various forms of advocacy to improve the lives of others, has died, her family announced.

Helen Boothe, of Dune Acres, died March 1 in Aripeka, Florida, at the age of 92.

"In the spirit of charity, Helen always welcomed friends and those less fortunate to her table," her family said. "Her skills as a cook were legend"

It was during the late 1960s that Boothe found her calling to activism in opposing U.S. involvement in the Vietman war and on behalf the League of Women Voters, the American Civil Liberties Union and Common Cause, which aims for an "accountable government, equal rights/opportunities/representation and empowering voices to be heard."

Boothe was born on May 2, 1930, in Charleston, West Virginia, married her late husband Darrell Boothe in 1951, worked for the U.S. Navy after moving to Virginia in 1954 and made her way to Dune Acres in 1963.

She and her husband purchased Aluminum Welding & Machine Works in Burns Harbor in 1969, where she managed the office and bookkeeping.

"Throughout the years Helen worked full time while also involved in local government in Porter County," her family said. "She spent many years in various capacities at the election polls and as precinct committee person."

"She took adult education classes in computer database management and learned to work with voting records, thereby providing lists for all candidates to affect campaign canvassing by mail and by foot."

Boothe is remember for advocating for young people to become involved in government.

"Her strong belief in such principles led her to fight inequities in her own party as well as others," according to her family.

Boothe was also a member of Citizens United for the Rehabilitation of Errants, where she worked hard against the death penalty.

"In more recent years, Helen enjoyed keeping her mind active playing bridge in Porter County and in Springhill, Florida," her family said. "She made many new friends and recruited old friends as an alternative to isolation."

A celebration of life is planned from 2 to 5 p.m. May 6 at The Spa, 333 N. Mineral Springs Road, Porter.

