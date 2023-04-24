Michigan City police are warning of a telephone hoax in which a caller pretends to be a police officer.

Division of Professional Standards Commander Lt. Steve Westphal said a caller is misrepresenting himself as a Michigan City Police Department officer to people he's calling in Michigan City and the LaPorte County area.

"Based on what we know thus far, the caller is portraying himself to be a Michigan City police officer and informing the call recipient to come to the police station to obtain a subpoena that has been issued for them or to surrender themselves at the police station because a judge has ordered them held in jail," he said.

"This is a complete hoax and the MCPD does not conduct business in this manner."

Caller IDs display one of two numbers for the call: the actual Police Department number, 219-874-3221, and 219-804-9489.

"The person making these calls is obviously using a cellular phone application to mask their real telephone number," Westphal said. "The Michigan City Police Department wants to make sure the public is informed about this hoax. Please know that we are taking this matter very seriously and will get to the bottom of it quickly.

"Finally, and directly to the person responsible for making these calls, while you may believe using an application to mask your number will keep your identity hidden, you are incorrect."

People can contact Michigan City police through Facebook Messenger; the crime tip hotline number, 219-873-1488; and the WeTip Hotline for General Crime, 800-78-CRIME (800-274-6347). They can request to remain anonymous and possibly receive an award if a tip leads to an arrest and conviction.