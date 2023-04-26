NWI Parkinson's is now selling tickets for its biggest fundraising event of the year, its 2023 dinner and dance.

The annual fundraiser will take place from 5:30-11 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster, board member Madeline Wilson said.

"Our theme this year is join the fight against Parkinson's," she said.

The gala will include champagne, appetizers, dance bands, a cash bar, a silent auction, a raffle, dinner, dancing and a vibraphonist.

"NWI Parkinson's has been a godsend for me and my husband," Terri Schulte said. "They provide support, education and a variety of exercise programs that keep me active and informed about Parkison's disease. Don't know what I would do without them. We travel from Illinois to participate. It's a beacon of hope and light."

Highland-based NWI Parkinson's hosts a variety of educational programs, including a yearly educational symposium, weekly Zoom sessions and monthly pearls of wisdom seminars. It has doctors from Rush, Northwestern and Northwest Indiana who help educate the public about the chronic degenerative disorder that affects nearly 1 million Americans and will affect an estimated 1.2 million by 2030.

"I feel privileged and honored to serve my community with the things we do," CEO and founder Elizabeth Woodberry said.

She suffers from Parkinson's disease and volunteers like everyone else with the group.

"This is all volunteer," Wilson said. "People normally get paid salaries to do what we do. We just do this from the heart."

Proceeds will go toward programs like yoga, weightlifting, full-body exercise and dance classes that are free to those coping with Parkinson's.

"Our programs help Parkinson's patients throughout Northwest Indiana," Wilson said. "Doctors and pharmaceutical reps say this is the most active group in Chicagoland. They have never seen one this active and are blown away by what we do. One doctor from Northwestern had given a talk to 10 people and said he was surprised we had 130 people at this event."

Attendance has been improving yearly at the dinner.

"This is a perfect chance to get out and enjoy yourselves," board member Don Nagdeman said. "It's a great cause. This is a great organization and it gives me satisfaction to help out."

Tickets are $135.

For more information or tickets, call 219-237-2342.