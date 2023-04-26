Aug. 10, 1951 - April 21, 2023

CALUMET CITY, IL - Anthony Gillian, 71, of Calumet City, IL, passed away April 21, 2023. Anthony, was born on August 10, 1951, in Hammond, IN. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, William and Virginia Gillian, and his brother Noah. He is survived by his wife Maria M. Gillian, sisters Carrie Gillian (Tracy Morris), Noran (Michael) Warot, goddaughter Virginia Warot, in-laws, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Anthony prided himself on being a born-and-raised Hammond man, having graduated from Gavit High and attended Purdue University-Calumet. Tony, as many people knew him, began his career at Inland Steel Mill in Gary at just 18 years old, and worked there until his retirement in 2009.

In 1977, Anthony met Maria Magdalena Escamilla while volunteering at a local crisis call center. They went on to marry on October 3, 1981, and live a very happy life together filled with many adventures and so much love. Tony had a fondness for the blues, fine dining, Halloween, comic-book collecting, and being a master bridge player. He had a huge heart for rescuing animals and was proud to have adopted multiple pets over the years. Tony was a loving husband, devoted son and brother, and a comical and kind uncle and cousin to so many.

A memorial will be held at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME in Munster, IN, on April 27 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Final services will be held at 10:30 on Friday, April 28, directly at the St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel in Hammond. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the South Suburban Humane Society or the Chicago Food Pantry.

