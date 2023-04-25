July 14, 1937—April 22, 2023

GRIFFITH, IN—Barbara A. Williams-Hayden, age 85, of Griffith passed away on Saturday April 22, 2023. She is survived by her children: Judy (Larry) Bakker, Daniel Williams, Rena (David) Doan; grandchildren: Brandy, Michael, Joseph, Cory, Stephanie, Olivia, Jillian, and Nicholas; nine great-grandchildren and one on the way; sisters: Gloria Ryzewski and Pamela Balczo; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Lillian Stricklin; and brothers: Theodore, Thomas, and Fritzi.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday April 27, 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith, Indiana, with Father Theodore Mens celebrating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, Indiana. Friends may meet with the family from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday April 26, 2023, at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 W. Glen Park (45th) Ave., Griffith, Indiana.

Barbara was retired from St. Margaret Hospital and Dollywood. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith. Barbara was an avid bowler, gardener, traveler and lover and savior of all animals.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Griffith Animal Shelter.

For additional information please contact us at 219-924- 4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com