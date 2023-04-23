March 31, 1942 - April 19, 2023

WHEATFIELD, IN - Beverly Glass-Bolen (nee Mattingly), age 81, of Wheatfield, IN, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Calvin Bolen; children: Lisa Lynn, Ron Lynn, Leslie Redman, Laura Taylor; stepchildren: Robin Conley, Jerry Bolen.

Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church, 165 S. Grace St., Wheatfield, IN 46392. Interment to follow at Memory Lane Memorial Park in Schererville, IN at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Beverly's name to the Salvation Army.

