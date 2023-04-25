Dennis was retired from Acme Steel in Chicago and Van Guard in Monon. He was a member of the United Steelworkers Union Local 1657. He worked hard his entire life. Dennis was a member of ABATE in Lake County and most recently in Pulaski County. He enjoyed riding his Harley. He also enjoyed watching football and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. Dennis absolutely loved the outdoors, especially cutting grass, drinking beer and grilling out. His tropical fish were an important part of his life. Most of all, his loyalty to his friends and family was second to none. Dennis has taken his last ride and left a trail of memories for all who knew and loved him.