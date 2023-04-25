Nov. 18, 1955—April 21, 2023
STAR CITY/GARY, IN—Carl Dennis Hunt, 67, of Star City (formerly of Gary) died April 21, 2023. He was born on November 18, 1955, in Sweetwater, TN to the late V.R. and Lucille (Yates) Hunt. Dennis graduated from Roosevelt High School in Chicago. On May 25, 1990, he married Margaret “Margie” (Pivovarnik) Koslow in Cedar Lake.
Dennis was retired from Acme Steel in Chicago and Van Guard in Monon. He was a member of the United Steelworkers Union Local 1657. He worked hard his entire life. Dennis was a member of ABATE in Lake County and most recently in Pulaski County. He enjoyed riding his Harley. He also enjoyed watching football and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. Dennis absolutely loved the outdoors, especially cutting grass, drinking beer and grilling out. His tropical fish were an important part of his life. Most of all, his loyalty to his friends and family was second to none. Dennis has taken his last ride and left a trail of memories for all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Margie; his children, Cindy, Patty, Tina, Adam, Becky, and James; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Danny; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Bill and Elizabeth. Visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. EDT Friday, April 28, 2023, at Frain Mortuary, 305 E. Main St., Winamac, IN 46996.