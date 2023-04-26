ST. JOHN, IN - Catherine E. "Kay" Johnson, age 90. Formerly of St. John, Indiana. Passed away April 23, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Fredric Johnson. Loving mother of Carol Sulkowski, Bruce Johnson, Tom (Ronda) Johnson, Jeff (Donna) Johnson, Steven (Michelle) Johnson, and the late Jerry Johnson and mother in law of Robin (Lou) Dal Santo. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Dawn) Sulkowski, Matt (Lindsay) Johnson, Danny Johnson, Amanda Johnson, Blake Johnson, Nikki (J.T. Wesley) Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Sarah (Tim Killeen) Johnson, Aaron (Lauren) Johnson, and the late Christopher Sulkowski. Dearest great grandmother of Madison, Kaelyn, Dyllon, Olivia, Ethan, Emmy, Finn, Mayah, and Marianah. Dear sister of Nick (Betty) Angele. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Kay was a retired employee of Encyclopedia Britannica and Prairie State College. She was a longtime member of St. John the Evangelist Church.