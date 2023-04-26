Nov. 1, 1936 - April 22, 2023
HAMMOND, IN - Charles "Butch" R. Hemphill, age 86, of Hammond, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Saturday, April 22, 2023. He is survived by his loving children: Yvonne (Jim) Sharp, Charles (late, Jennifer) Hemphill, Ronald (Jennifer) Hemphill and Brian Hemphill; grandchildren: David Bisbee, Jeff Bisbee and Andrew Hemphill; brothers, Norman (Linda) Hemphill, Raymond (Laura) Thilmont, Billy (late, Juanita) Thilmont; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Phyllis; father, Charles "Ross" Hemphill; mother, Mildred Thilmont; step-father, Raymond Thilmont; brothers, John (Donna) Hemphill, Robert (Janice) Hemphill; and infant sister, Betty Jean Hemphill.
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 2:00 - 6:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A Service Celebrating Butch's Life will be held at 5:00 PM with Pastor Mason Buche officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com