Feb. 24, 1976 - April 23, 2023

Christopher Lee "Chris" Marsh, age 47 was born in East Chicago, IN to Leroy and Jamie (nee Richards) Marsh at St. Catherine's Hospital. Christopher is survived by his Parents, Leroy and Jamie Marsh; Children, Serena Elaine and Patrick Ryan Marsh (Paige Kwasigroch); Stepdaughter, Samantha Marsh; Aunt, Ressie Mae Richards; Special Friend, Paola Hernandez; and an extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Christopher was preceded in death by his Brother, Ryan James Marsh; Grandparents, Jack (Seigle "Tootsie") Marsh and James O. (Rose) Richards Torok; Aunt, Twila Jean Marsh; and Wife, Monica Lynn (nee Teso) Marsh.

Chris graduated from Munster High School in 1995. While at Munster, Chris participated in many activities and sports including Football, Wrestling, and Golf. He was an avid Munster Mustang fan and maintained that passion throughout his life. After high school, Chris attended Purdue University Calumet for two years before joining Pipefitters Local Union (LU) 597 apprenticeship program. Once he finished his apprenticeship program, he continued to work as a pipefitter for LU 597 until his death. During his working years, Chris, continually volunteered to coach the Munster Mustang Football team. Chris was a proud member of the Freemasons Indiana Harbor Lodge 686.

Friends are welcome to visit with the family at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m. and again, on Friday April 28, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m. at the Dyer United Methodist Church 2016 Church St. Dyer, IN. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN.

In honor of Chris' memory, give someone a smile and a loving hug, just as he would every day. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Monica Marsh Scholarship Fund at People's Bank or the charity of your choice in Chris' Honor. www.kishfuneralhome.net