Jan 19, 1973 - April 15, 2023

LOWELL, IN - Dale Smith, age 50, of Lowell, IN passed away in a tragic accident on April 15, 2023. He was a loving husband to Jessica (nee Korth) and father to Tyler Holst; devoted son to Virgil and Lynda Smith; brother to Cassie (Tom) Trainor (nee Smith) and Jennifer (Holland Earl) Lappie; the best uncle to many; and friend to all that met him.

Dale graduated from Lowell High School class of 1991. He then went on to be an owner/operator of New World Van Lines. He will be missed by all.

Please join the family for his celebration of life to be held May 20, 2023 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Shelby Firehouse, 23318 Shelby Road, Shelby, IN 46377.