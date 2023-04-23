WHITING, IN - Dennis G. Hardesty, 69 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Franciscan Health, Crown Point. Loving father of Angela (William Jr.) Jansky and Christopher (Christina) Hardesty; cherished life partner of Bonita Hardesty; dearest brother of Marjorie (Phil) Lovell, Sherry (Randall) Wilson and the late Kenneth (late Carol) Hardesty and late Kathy (late John) Kish; many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and many aspiring young boxers he mentored. He was also preceded in death by his beloved mother, Ruth Burnett Hardesty.

A Celebration of Dennis's Life will be held Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting from 4:00 p.m. to time of the Memorial Service at 8:00 p.m., with Pastor Roy Moffit officiating.

Dennis Hardesty was born on July 22, 1953. He was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1971. Dennis was a retiree of the Stanray Corp. He managed and mentored the Hammond Boxing Club, the Whiting Boxing Club, was a region boxing coach, managed boxers and was a member of the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame. He was a Board Member of the Hammond Port Authority (past president) and was a member of the American Slovak Club and the Sokol Club. Devoted to his family, Dennis will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. "In Your Corner." In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hardesty family, would be appreciated. 219-659-4400