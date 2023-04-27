1927 - 2023

CALUMET CITY, IL - Dessie (Desanka) Jokich, nee Zorich, age 96, of Calumet City, Illinois passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 20, 2023 during Orthodox Bright Week.

She was the beloved and devoted wife of the late Michael "Mitch" Jokich for 53 years, loving mother of Dr. Peter (Cheryl) Jokich and Dr. Michael (Michele) Jokich and the late baby Paul Michael Jokich, and loving grandmother "Baba" of Alexandra (Kevin) Westrate, Carly (Ryan) Funderburk, Ava (Matthew) Battaglia, Brian Jokich, Elyse (Paul) Jokich and Zachary Jokich. She was also blessed as the great-grandmother (Prababa) of Noelle and Hallie Westrate and Jack and Charlie Funderburk, and was the cherished aunt of Richard Drocbac and Janice (Phillip) Mazzuca. Preceded in death by her son, baby Paul (age 4 months), parents Dragisha "Richard" and Gospava Zorich, sister Dorothy (Eli) Drobac, wonderful father-and mother-in-law, Peter and Milka Dozet, and sister- and brother-in-law, Ann and Isaac "Ike" Tesla

Dessie was born in 1927 in Christopher, Illinois, where her father was a coal miner. Both her parents immigrated to America from Montenegro/Yugoslavia. Dessie moved to Chicago with her sister Dorothy in 1944. She attended James H. Bowen High School in Chicago and graduated in June 1945, and subsequently worked on the 40th and 50th class reunions. She worked for almost ten years as a lost baggage clerk for the Illinois Central Railroad before her boys were born and for several years as a secretary for a local general surgeon when her boys were older.

Dessie was a member of the St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church of South Chicago/Lansing, a member of the circle (Kolo) of Serbian Sisters "Kneginja (Princess) Zorka" of South Chicago/Lansing, the Serbian Seniors of St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church of Lansing, the Serb National Federation Karageorgevich Lodge #25, and the Starlite Chapter #1 order of the Eastern Star. She taught Sunday School at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church in South Chicago for nine years when she was younger, and loved doing arts and crafts, including oil painting.

Special thanks to her loving and devoted caregiver for the past two years, Esther Akinyi.

Funeral arrangements by Kompare Funeral Home/Bob Oberman. Visitation on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at St, Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, 1550 E. 186th St., Lansing, Illinois beginning at 9:00 a.m. to be followed by the Orthodox Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Very Reverend Father Dr. Milos Vesin presiding. Interment at Cedar Park Cemetery, 12540 Halsted St., Chicago. Memorial donations can be made to St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church or the charity of your choice.