VALPARAISO, IN - Diane Bovard, 69, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 23, 2023. She was born on April 21, 1954, in Manitoba, Canada, to Robert S. and Edna (Preston) Block. In 1995 she married the love of her life Glenn D. Bovard, who preceded her in death in 2012. She worked at Fifth Third Bank in Valparaiso and the Porter County Courthouse before her retirement. Diane enjoyed her days spending time with friends and family. She also loved her bulldogs, pugs, and Boston terriers. Diane is survived by her daughter, Darcy (Daniel) Fritts, and five grandchildren. She is also survived by Lucy, her beloved Boston terrier.