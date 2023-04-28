Feb. 16, 1964—April 19, 2023

THORNTON, CO—Duane Stephen Lindell, 59, of Thornton, CO, passed away April 19, 2023, of natural causes at his home at Lake McConaughy in Lemoyne, NE.

Duane was born on February 16, 1964, in Altus, OK, to Daryle W. and Dorothy M. (Halverson) Lindell. He graduated from Griffith High School in Indiana, where he was a talented athlete and played tennis.

As a young man, his love of skiing took him to Keystone Resort, CO. It was there that he met his soulmate of 34 years, Julie Paluka. Duane and Julie were proud parents of their beloved black Lab, Sammi, whom they were lucky enough to have for 15 years. During his time in Summit County, CO, he racked up many victories, including multiple Keystone Tennis Club Men’s League tournament wins and multiple Summit County Softball Men’s League and Co-Ed wins. In one year-end Men’s final tournament, he knocked five over-the-fence home runs in one game. Within a couple of years of taking up golf, he aced a Par 3 in the Breckenridge Men’s League year-end tournament.

He was also an entrepreneur, who owned/operated Lindell Pool and Spa in Frisco, CO for more than ten years. After selling his business in 2010, fishing became his passion. He was the first to note that there was a difference between fishing and “catching.” While he did catch many trophy-sized fish, he was happy to be mostly fishing with his buddies.

It was his love of fishing that brought Duane and Julie to Lake McConaughy. They purchased a home in Lemoyne, nicknamed Husker Hideaway, in 2015. Duane was happiest at the lake. The friendships and community he found there meant the world to him.

Duane always let the people he cared about know that he loved them. A text, a hug, or an act of service were his trademarks. He liked to cook for people and loved sharing recipes. His cheesecake was legend! Duane was also an audiophile and home theater expert. He shared his expertise with anyone in need of “tremendous sound” and helped his friends find the best components at the best price. Duane never said goodbye in a conversation. Instead, he always wished for you to “Be Good!” He was kind. He was generous. He was beautiful.

Duane was preceded in death by his grandparents. In addition to Julie, he is survived by his parents, Daryle and Dorothy Lindell of Crown Point, IN; his aunts, Karen Lindell of Bozeman, MT and Kim Barry of Greenville, WI; his sister, Darla Pinkerton of Crown Point, IN; and his niece and nephews who he loved like his own children: Kyle Przyborski of Chicago and April Edwards and her husband, Chris, of Valparaiso, IN.

In lieu of flowers, please follow Duane’s example and:

1. Show people you love them.

2. Be Good!

Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is assisting the Lindell family.