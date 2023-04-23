DYER, IN - Edward C. "Silver Fox" Grimler, age 94, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, April 17, 2023. Beloved husband of 70 years to the late Lillian L. Grimler, nee Lewandowski. Devoted father of Roxanne (David) Kaminski, Kathy Grimler Natzke, and Greg (Mary) Grimler. Loving grandfather of Kimberly (Matt) Fink, Jeffrey (Erin) Kaminski, Amanda (Wally) Vukadinovich, Mike (Gea) Natzke, Gregory (Magen) Grimler, and Allie Grimler. Cherished great-grandfather of Evelyn, Alayna, and Henry Kaminski, Xaiden Natzke, Nathan, Evan, and Koda Vukadinovich, Noah, Lilliana and Helena Fink, Roland and Harper Grimler; stepgreat-grandfather of Dylan and Alexis Bales. Dear brother of the late Margaret (late Will) Gaskell, the late Robert (Dolly) Grimler, the late Vern (late Annette) Grimler, and John (late Carol) Grimler. Kind uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Edward J. Grimler and Amanda Grimler, nee Daehn. Edward was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army and proudly served his country in the Korean war. Edward was dedicated to his family, friends, church, and his country. His presence was a treasure and will be deeply missed by all.