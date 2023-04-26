HIGHLAND, IN - Edwina Grace Golec (nee Grcevic), age 80, of Highland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Edwina is survived by her brother Anthony Grcevic; sister-in-law Sharon Grcevic; nephew Brad Grcevic and his wife Allycn Grcevic; great-nephew Aaron Grcevic; great-nieces, Madison and Payton Grcevic; niece Tonya Almond and her husband David Almond; great-nephews Jacksen and Brady Almond; as well as many close friends and neighbors who were like family to her. Preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Grace (Coduti) Grcevic.