June 21, 1942 - April 22, 2023
HIGHLAND, IN - Edwina Grace Golec (nee Grcevic), age 80, of Highland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Edwina is survived by her brother Anthony Grcevic; sister-in-law Sharon Grcevic; nephew Brad Grcevic and his wife Allycn Grcevic; great-nephew Aaron Grcevic; great-nieces, Madison and Payton Grcevic; niece Tonya Almond and her husband David Almond; great-nephews Jacksen and Brady Almond; as well as many close friends and neighbors who were like family to her. Preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Grace (Coduti) Grcevic.
Services are currently pending and entrusted to Solan Pruzin Funeral Home. Please check www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com for updates.