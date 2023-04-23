Frederick "Fred" R. Urbanek
Sept. 14, 1937 - April 20, 2023
HOBART, IN - Frederick "Fred" Robert Urbanek, age 85, of Hobart, IN and Tower, MN, passed away at home with his family by his side, on April 20, 2023. He was born on September 14, 1937 to George and Rose (nee Biro) Urbanek. Fred attended Tolleston School where he made lifelong friends. He continued his schooling at Columbus and East Gary Edison where he was a graduate of the Class of 1955. He was a proud United States Army veteran. Fred loved fishing, going to the casino and spending time at his home on Lake Vermillion in Tower, MN. He will be greatly missed.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George and the very loved and respected Aunt and Uncle, Gi and Robert Biro. Gi and Robert were gracious enough to give Fred a home following the untimely death of his father in 1943.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of almost 26 years, Shirley Urbanek; five children: Kelly (Rick) Evans, Robert Urbanek, Kathleen Urbanek, Frederick (Annie) Urbanek; Karen (Merrick) Morris; grandchildren: Zachary (Carla) George, Jenna George, Amanda (Charles) Connolly, Jessica (Shane) Chakalis, Ashley (Matt) Beer, Max Urbanek, Grayson Urbanek, Sam Urbanek, Jack Morris, Julia Morris, Luke Morris, Ava Morris; six great grandchildren.
Per Fred's wishes, no services have been scheduled. Burns Funeral Home (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements.