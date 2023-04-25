May 6, 1939—April 21, 2023

SCHERERVILLE, IN—George Ewing, 83, loving husband of Shirley Ewing, died Friday, April 21, 2023. He was born to parents Anna and Lee in Hobart, Indiana on May 6, 1939. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Schererville, IN and St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Fort Myers, FL. George served his country and was honorably discharged from the Army, rank SP4. George spent his life working hard in places such as The Village Pump, Gumps, Innsbrook CC and The Sanctuary CC, so that he could fully enjoy the time spent with family and friends.

George was a dedicated father to his two sons Michael and Christopher. George was always happiest when with family and friends, enjoying home cookouts around campfires in the backyard and watching Chicago sports (even the Sox if no one else was playing). May he enjoy Mom’s homemade tomato bread, fried green tomatoes and bread and butter pickles for eternity. And perhaps even the occasional ice-cold MGD next to the fire.

George was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Shirley I. Ewing; his parents, Anna and Lee Ewing; brothers: Bob and Lee Ewing; sister, Elizabeth O’Brien (nee Ewing) and beloved pets, Tiger and Rags. George is survived by his loving sons: Michael (Shelly) Ewing and Christopher Ewing; grandchildren: Emma, Karisa, Nico, and Sophia; sister, Mary Ann Cammarata (Nee Ewing); numerous nieces and nephews; and the still-beloved fur-baby Teddy. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral will take place on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel, 1 E. Wilhelm St., Schererville, IN. Rev. Martin J. Dobrzynski officiating. Interment at Chapel Lawn Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com