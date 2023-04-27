June 4, 1936 - April 25, 2023
CROWN POINT, IN - Grace Jean Henderson, age 86, was born June 4, 1936 passed away April 25, 2023. She was a lifelong resident of Crown Point. Grace was a graduate of Crown Point High School and Indiana University. She retired from Ticor Title as a closing officer. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Henderson; parents, John and Grace Mikuta; sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Bela Roberts. She is survived by her children: John McMichael, Karen (Mark) Mitcheltree, Susan (Mark) Koza; grandchildren: John, Grace Koza, Jack McMichael, Julie Knoth; great granddaughter, Alexis; brother, Joel (Jean) Mikuta; sister-in-law, Liz (Al) Washko, Rita Henderson. Grace enjoyed baking, playing bridge, family and friends.
Memorial visitation will take place on Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Rev. Mark Wilkins officiating. Contributions may be made to the Crown Point Community Foundation 115 S Court St, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com