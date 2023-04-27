CROWN POINT, IN - Grace Jean Henderson, age 86, was born June 4, 1936 passed away April 25, 2023. She was a lifelong resident of Crown Point. Grace was a graduate of Crown Point High School and Indiana University. She retired from Ticor Title as a closing officer. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Henderson; parents, John and Grace Mikuta; sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Bela Roberts. She is survived by her children: John McMichael, Karen (Mark) Mitcheltree, Susan (Mark) Koza; grandchildren: John, Grace Koza, Jack McMichael, Julie Knoth; great granddaughter, Alexis; brother, Joel (Jean) Mikuta; sister-in-law, Liz (Al) Washko, Rita Henderson. Grace enjoyed baking, playing bridge, family and friends.