Aug. 19, 1952 - April 20, 2023
HEGEWISCH, IL - John Iver Lund, age 70. Late of Hegewisch formerly of the Northwest Side of Chicago. Passed away April 20, 2023. Beloved husband of Madeline (nee Myers) for 49 years. Loving father of Kirsten Lund, Sonja (Anthony Aiello) Lund, Nels (Martha Schneider) Lund, and Erik Lund. Cherished grandfather of Cooper Wedster and Sean. Devoted son of the late VanMetre and the late Thelma Lund. Dear brother of James (Linda) Lund, Kenneth (late Nanci) Lund, and Robert (Patte) Lund. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. John retired from Cortina Tool and Molding and was an adjunct professor for Oakton Community College. John was a lifelong scouter for the BSA. He enjoyed fishing and camping and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Visitation Friday, April 28, 2023 from 2:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago. Visitation and Funeral Services Saturday, April 29, 2023 DIRECTLY at Lebanon Lutheran Church 13100 S. Manistee Ave. where John will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Advocate Memory Center in John's name would be appreciated. https://secure.aahgiving.org/site/Donation2?df_id=5345&mfc_pref=T&5345.donation=form1 for more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com