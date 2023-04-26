HEGEWISCH, IL - John Iver Lund, age 70. Late of Hegewisch formerly of the Northwest Side of Chicago. Passed away April 20, 2023. Beloved husband of Madeline (nee Myers) for 49 years. Loving father of Kirsten Lund, Sonja (Anthony Aiello) Lund, Nels (Martha Schneider) Lund, and Erik Lund. Cherished grandfather of Cooper Wedster and Sean. Devoted son of the late VanMetre and the late Thelma Lund. Dear brother of James (Linda) Lund, Kenneth (late Nanci) Lund, and Robert (Patte) Lund. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. John retired from Cortina Tool and Molding and was an adjunct professor for Oakton Community College. John was a lifelong scouter for the BSA. He enjoyed fishing and camping and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.