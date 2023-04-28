June 22, 1934—April 26, 2023

CROWN POINT, IN—John J. Foyer, age 88, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

John is survived by his children: Pam Thompson of Valparaiso, Linda (Jeff) Shrader of Granger, Barb (Brian) Regan of Apple Valley, MN, Jeff Foyer of Crown Point, Patty (Allen) Rawlings of Hebron, John (Toni) Foyer of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Justin Thompson, Josh Shrader, Molly Regan, Allen and Anna Rawlings, Sophia Foyer; great-grandchildren: Brenton and Macy Thompson.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Foyer (nee Susic); parents: John and Mary Foyer (nee Avenetti); and grandchildren: Travis and Jennie Thompson.

John worked for Combustion Engineering for 30 years. He was very involved with sports and coached football, basketball and track for 23 years at St. Mary’s, Crown Point. He was the founder of St. Mary’s Intramural Program. John was a Korean War veteran and served in the U.S. Air Force.

Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at the funeral home, with Fr. Kevin Huber officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

Visit John’s online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com; 219-663-2500.