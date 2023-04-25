June 14, 1947 - April 22, 2023

PORTAGE, IN - John Paul Fornari, age 75, of Portage, Indiana passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 22, 2023 surrounded in love by his five children after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born June 14, 1947 to the late Chester and Evelyn (nee Joyce) Fornari in East Chicago, IN. John graduated from Hammond Gavit High School in 1965. John joined the United States Navy from 1966 to 1970, where he served our country in the Vietnam War, achieving the rank of 2nd Class Petty Officer. After serving our country, he worked in sales for many years before retiring.

John is the loving father to Giannina (Freddy) Cruz, Natalie (Adam) Leaman, Johnny (Nicole) Fornari, Kara (Garrett Johnson) Fornari, Matthew (Ashley Berrier) Fornari; "Papa" to Connor and Isabella Cruz, Cooper, Laila, and Oscar Leaman, Giovanni Fornari, Madison Skafgaard, Maximus Puckett, Kyler Fornari, and one on the way. He is also survived by his brothers Chet (Paula) Fornari, Patrick (Dana) Fornari; brother-in-law Stephen Smith; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his loving sister Joyce Smith.

John was a proud lifetime member of Italian Sons and Daughters of America and Cesare Batisti Lodge 27 in Schererville where he formerly served as Trustee. He was also a member of American Legion Post 232 where he was Past Sergeant at Arms. John loved the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears, music (especially Pavarotti), fishing and golf. But his greatest joy are his kids and grandkids, who could always count on him for a long phone conversation, advice and a laugh. He also enjoyed walking on the Portage Lakefront and making friends and feeding the seagulls. John will be forever loved and missed.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church (2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage, IN 46368). He will be laid to rest in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.