May 16, 1958 - April 24, 2023

HAMMOND, IN - Julie A. Maxeiner age 64 passed away Monday April 24, 2023 at Munster Community Hospital surrounded by family.

She is survived by her partner Sue Jadin, brother Doug (Terri) Maxeiner, sister Carolyn (Mike) Messerschmidt, Nephews Mike Maxeiner, Justin (Christina) Messerschmidt, Kevin (Alyssa) Messerschmidt, Christopher (Elizabeth) Maxeiner and Thomas Maxeiner and her great nieces Lily, Harper, Honore, Elise and Hazel.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Marjorie Maxeiner, Brother Bruce Maxeiner and Nephew Patrick Maxeiner.

Julie was retired. She liked to relax and watch old TV show reruns, the Price is Right and her soaps. Julie cherished her nephews and loved her and Sue's entire family very much. They all loved her back. Julie was loved by many for her lust for life and her fabulous sense of humor. She will be missed by all her knew her.

Julie knew her body was shutting down and hoped that she would get better but that did not happen. She put up a good fight until the very end.

The family would like to thank the Doctor's and Nurse's at Munster Community Hospital in the Neuro Science units. They are truly angels on earth.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Visitation will be held at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME at 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster Indiana. Saturday April 29, 2023 from 12:00-6:00 p.m. Services will be held at 4:30 p.m. Memories can be shared at www.burnskish.com.