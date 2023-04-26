Aug. 19, 1952 - April 23, 2023

HAMMOND, IN - Kay A. Spoerner, age 77, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 23, 2023. She is survived by her daughter Julie Spoerner; son Craig (Terri) Spoerner, two grandchildren, Madeline and Kaitlyn Spoerner; and precious cat Zoey. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Gerald; and parents, Harold and Dolores Jonas.

Kay was a longtime member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and in her early years she worked at Rabin's Appliance in Hammond, IN. She enjoyed NASCAR and Notre Dame football. Her life was primarily devoted to taking care of her children and grandchildren, whom she adored more than anything. Kay will be remembered as a doting mother and grandmother who vehemently cherished her family.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 27, from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., HAMMOND, IN. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 28, DIRECTLY AT Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 7132 Arizona Ave, Hammond, IN 46323 with Rev. Charles A. Mosley officiating. Kay will lie-in-state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of Mass. Services conclude at the church. In lieu of plants, donations may be made to Humane Indiana: https://humaneindiana.org/donate