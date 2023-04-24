Dec. 22, 1952 - April 20, 2023

WINAMAC, IN - Linda Kay Wilson, 70, of Winamac, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, on a warm spring day at her home by the creek.

She was born on December 22, 1952, in Rensselaer to the late Robert Henry and Marolyn Elaine [Christian] Keiper. Linda graduated from Winamac High School in 1970. On September 16, 1972, she married William Wesley Wilson in Winamac. Several years later, she graduated from Knox Beauty College. Linda owned and operated Heads Up Beauty Salon for a few years. She worked at Sander's for many years and retired as a manager nine years ago.

Linda enjoyed walking along Mill Creek, which is in her backyard, and the great outdoors in general. She also enjoyed "day trips" throughout Indiana and Southwest Michigan, especially during peach and apple season. She favored dining at good Italian restaurants. Later in life, she liked to relax and watch old TV show reruns. Linda cherished her nieces and nephews and loved her entire family very much. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her husband, William Wesley Wilson of Winamac; her sister, Laura (Tim) Callahan of Winamac; her nieces: Kathy Jackson and Jamie Callahan; her nephews: Brian (Patty) Robison and Tyler Callahan; and her great-nephews: John Walker, Brandon Robison, and Jeremy Robison. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Henry and Marolyn Elaine [Christian] Keiper.

No services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be offered at www.frainmortuary.com. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in Winamac.