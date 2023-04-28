VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Jayne Shurr, 76, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023. She was born October 4, 1946 to Chester and Ruby (Melton) Nix, and graduated from Portage High School in 1964. Mary Jayne's career took her to Bethlehem Steel, where she would meet Michael Shurr before settling in at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles in Valparaiso for 25 years as their Employee Trainer. She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Valparaiso. Mary Jayne and Mike embarked on a multiyear travel plan designed to take them to all 50 U.S. states and were nearly able to complete task. Only Nevada remained unvisited when health issues interrupted their mission.