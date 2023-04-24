HIGHLAND, IN - Merle Jeanette Cox, age 96, of Highland, IN, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Merle was born in Gary, IN.

Merle is survived by her children: Donna (Earl) Schreiber, Donald (Joanne) Cox, Nancy (Jim) Kaczka, Ronald (Renee) Cox, Dennis Cox; her brother, Robert (Karin) Rieckhoff; her sister-in-law, Cecelia Rieckhoff; and her three generations of adoring grandchildren.

Merle was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Don Cox; her significant other, Don Gordon; her parents, Harry and Lillian Rieckhoff; her brother, Harry Rieckhoff; and her sister, Ella Zaborowski.

Merle was a full-time mother to five children. She enjoyed her time in the American Legion Post 369 as well as being a faithful member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. In her free time, Merle would take bus trips to different casinos around the country. She was also an avid fan of Purdue University football and basketball.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Sheffield Manor Assisted Living Facility.

A public visitation for Merle will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN 46322. A funeral service will occur at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 3711 Ridge Road, Highland, IN. An interment will occur Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, 8178 Cline Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and the William J. Riley Residence-Hospice of the Calumet Area.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the Cox family.