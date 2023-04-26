May 14, 1942 - April 25, 2023

HEBRON, IN - Michael Regan, age 80, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Michael is survived by his wife, Kim Regan (nee Nguyen); daughter, Chi Wilson (nee Regan); grandchildren: Erin Hickey, Michael Sundberg, Steven Sundberg, Kristin Sundberg; and brother, Daniel Regan.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents: Landis and Elizabeth Regan; and brother, Martin Regan.

Michael was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. He worked in the oil industry; first with Exxon Mobil from 1976-1978, and then he went on as an oil rig electrical supervisor from 1978-1989. Michael was a member of Mensa. He enjoyed building machines, electronics, reading, and traveling.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

