June 15, 1947 - April 16, 2023
MERRILLVILLE, IN - Paul J. Mishorich, age 75, of Merrillville, passed away April 16, 2023. He had a BA in Political Science from Norwich University in Norwich VT. Paul was a four-year letterman in football and was drafted by the Boston Patriots. He retired from LTV Steel after thirty-seven years of service. Paul will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Helen, and brother, John. Paul is survived by his sons, Paul (Tomica) Mishorich and John Mishorich, and two grandchildren, Eric and Ethan.
According to Paul's wishes, no formal services were held.